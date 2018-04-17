Sheridan Gordon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheridan Gordon, LPC
Sheridan Gordon, LPC is a Counselor in Roswell, GA.
North Georgia Psychological Consultants11755 Pointe Pl Ste B, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (678) 467-0905
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
I can't recommend Sheridan enough! She is such an insightful and dedicated therapist. She is easy to talk to and open up to. I've tried a few other therapists in the past and I've never connected with one like I have with Sheridan.
- Counseling
- English
Sheridan Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Sheridan Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheridan Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheridan Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheridan Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.