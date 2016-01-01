Sherie Mawusi, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherie Mawusi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sherie Mawusi, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sherie Mawusi, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Fairfax, VA.
Sherie Mawusi works at
Locations
Grow Therapy11350 Random Hills Rd Ste 878, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (202) 759-2215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Sherie Mawusi, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1669539037
Frequently Asked Questions
Sherie Mawusi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherie Mawusi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
