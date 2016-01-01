Dr. Sherilyn Thomas, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherilyn Thomas, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sherilyn Thomas, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Williamsville, NY.
Locations
Dr. Karen Namaste PHD5500 Main St Ste 207, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 633-6900
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sherilyn Thomas, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760557383
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
