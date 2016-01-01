See All Nurse Practitioners in Akron, OH
Sherita Cody, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sherita Cody, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sherita Cody, APRN

Sherita Cody, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH. 

Sherita Cody works at Community Support Services in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Elise Castelli, NP
Elise Castelli, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Sherita Cody's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Support Services
    150 Cross St, Akron, OH 44311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 253-9388
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sherita Cody?

    Photo: Sherita Cody, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Sherita Cody, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sherita Cody to family and friends

    Sherita Cody's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sherita Cody

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sherita Cody, APRN.

    About Sherita Cody, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528534260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sherita Cody, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherita Cody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sherita Cody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sherita Cody works at Community Support Services in Akron, OH. View the full address on Sherita Cody’s profile.

    Sherita Cody has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sherita Cody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherita Cody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherita Cody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sherita Cody, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.