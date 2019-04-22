See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Bronx, NY
Sherly Raymond, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sherly Raymond, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bronx, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    43 Westchester Sq # 3, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 278-1044
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Apr 22, 2019
    My family has been going to Sherly for years now. She listens and directs you where you need to go. Be prepared to let it all out while your with her (even if you don't intend to) because she makes it so easy to do so!! Opening up to her feels so natural. LOVE going to her, no matter if she's out of my way, she's always worth the trip! She's flexible and accommodating. Born to do this line of work and we are just grateful we get to benefit from her education, dedication and hard work! She's AMAZ
    — Apr 22, 2019
    Sherly Raymond, LMFT
    About Sherly Raymond, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1083851422
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

