Sherri Hamilton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherri Hamilton, MA
Overview
Sherri Hamilton, MA is a Counselor in Centralia, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 204 Centralia College Blvd, Centralia, WA 98531 Directions (360) 880-1961
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sherri Hamilton?
My daughter has been seeing Sherri for a couple of months. Sherri has given her tools to help her deal with things that are happening and was quick to recommend seeing her regular physician as well to rule out any other potential problems.
About Sherri Hamilton, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1528196912
Frequently Asked Questions
Sherri Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sherri Hamilton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sherri Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherri Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherri Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.