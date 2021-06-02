Dr. Malloy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherri Malloy, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherri Malloy, PHD is a Psychologist in Greeley, CO.
Dr. Malloy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Healing Connection Pllc4665 W 20th St Unit C1, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 576-1200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malloy?
She was the best for my children and my self after wife and mom of kids was removed from the home.
About Dr. Sherri Malloy, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1205901626
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malloy works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Malloy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malloy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.