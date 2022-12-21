See All Family Doctors in Columbia, SC
Sherri McCain, NP

Family Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sherri McCain, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. 

Sherri McCain works at MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park NE in Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park NE
    114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 350, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Primary Care Augusta Hwy.
    2351 Augusta Hwy, Lexington, SC 29072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sherri McCain, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1730558677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sherri McCain, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherri McCain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sherri McCain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sherri McCain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Sherri McCain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherri McCain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherri McCain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherri McCain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

