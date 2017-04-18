See All Nurse Practitioners in Terre Haute, IN
Sherri Russell, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sherri Russell, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sherri Russell, NP

Sherri Russell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Sherri Russell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    622 8th Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 231-8377
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sherri Russell?

    Apr 18, 2017
    Sherri Russell is amazing! After years of struggling with my and my family's health, she happened into our lives and I will be forever grateful to her for listening, caring and just for being a beautiful person.
    Pamela Gemmecke in Brazil, In — Apr 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sherri Russell, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Sherri Russell, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sherri Russell to family and friends

    Sherri Russell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sherri Russell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sherri Russell, NP.

    About Sherri Russell, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063819993
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sherri Russell, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherri Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sherri Russell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sherri Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sherri Russell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sherri Russell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherri Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherri Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sherri Russell, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.