Sherri Turner-Lloyd, PA

Internal Medicine
4.4 (14)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overviewof Sherri Turner-Lloyd, PA

Sherri Turner-Lloyd, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Sherri Turner-Lloyd works at Colorado Springs Health Partners, PC Pediatrics in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sherri Turner-Lloyd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Optum Primary Care
    6340 BARNES RD, Colorado Springs, CO 80922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 522-1133
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Anxiety
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Sherri Turner-Lloyd, PA

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922103555
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • GANNON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sherri Turner-Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sherri Turner-Lloyd works at Colorado Springs Health Partners, PC Pediatrics in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Sherri Turner-Lloyd’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Sherri Turner-Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherri Turner-Lloyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherri Turner-Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherri Turner-Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

