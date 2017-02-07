Sherrie Conrad, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherrie Conrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sherrie Conrad, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sherrie Conrad, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Davis, CA.
Sherrie Conrad works at
Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 DirectionsSaturdayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic515 Fairchild Ct, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
She was very helpful and actually listned to me and didn't rush me. Saw her twice ans both times I was satisfied with her care.
About Sherrie Conrad, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
