Sherrie Hutson accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherrie Hutson, LPC
Overview
Sherrie Hutson, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Prairieville, LA.
Sherrie Hutson works at
Locations
Thive Counseling and Consulting LLC38099 Post Office Rd Ste 10, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (225) 202-4679
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
One of the BEST I've encountered! She is doing trauma Therapy with my 11 year old after some abuse! She is Phenomenal!
About Sherrie Hutson, LPC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1750775508
Frequently Asked Questions
Sherrie Hutson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sherrie Hutson works at
2 patients have reviewed Sherrie Hutson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherrie Hutson.
