Sherron Lewis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherron Lewis, LMFT
Overview
Sherron Lewis, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Porterville, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1055 W Morton Ave Ste F, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 283-6605
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sherron Lewis?
Sherron Lewis is fair, flexible, and experienced. Marriage Counseling is hard work and reveals brokeness but the more you keep doing the work, she helps puts the pieces back together the healthy way. This is not microwave counseling which you think you will be fine after one session. Nope, it takes time but trust the process. If you are looking for a sign, this is it :)
About Sherron Lewis, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1215227434
Frequently Asked Questions
Sherron Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sherron Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherron Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherron Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherron Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.