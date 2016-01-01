See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Sherry Azar, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Sherry Azar, APRN

Sherry Azar, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Sherry Azar works at Nephrology Associates - Nashville - White Bridge in Nashville, TN with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sherry Azar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    White Bridge Road
    28 White Bridge Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 514-0215
  2. 2
    Associates in Nephrology
    7981 GLADIOLUS DR, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-0999
  3. 3
    Murfreesboro
    1617 Williams Dr Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 890-5484
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Sherry Azar, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528050788
