Sherry Basile, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherry Basile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sherry Basile, PA-C
Overview
Sherry Basile, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greensburg, PA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 530 South St Ste 300, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 850-3142
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sherry Basile?
About Sherry Basile, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265539977
Frequently Asked Questions
Sherry Basile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sherry Basile has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Basile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherry Basile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherry Basile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.