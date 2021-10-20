Dr. Sherry Beckmann, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Beckmann, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Sherry Beckmann, ED.D is a Psychological Trauma Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They completed their residency with Your Journey Counseling, Sherwood, Or
Dr. Beckmann works at
Locations
-
1
EMDR Associates4000 Kruse Way Pl, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 625-6559
-
2
Your Journey Counseling and Consulting22350 SW Pine St, Sherwood, OR 97140 Directions (503) 625-6559
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Moda Health
- ODS Health Plan
- Optima Health
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beckmann?
Dr. Beckmann is a little hard to get into because she is in high demand. A great expert in trauma and anxiety. Very kind person but gets down to business and helps quickly. I was referred to her for a therapy called EMDR and can actually say it changed everything for me - for the positive! Never thought I could be free of some my past bad memories, but Dr. Beckmann is an expert, skilled and highly regarded in the EMDR world. I recommend her!
About Dr. Sherry Beckmann, ED.D
- Psychological Trauma
- English
- 1487988846
Education & Certifications
- Your Journey Counseling, Sherwood, Or
- Allies In Change, Beaverton Or
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beckmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckmann works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.