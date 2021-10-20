See All Psychologists in Lake Oswego, OR
Dr. Sherry Beckmann, ED.D

Psychological Trauma
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sherry Beckmann, ED.D is a Psychological Trauma Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They completed their residency with Your Journey Counseling, Sherwood, Or

Dr. Beckmann works at EMDR Associates in Lake Oswego, OR with other offices in Sherwood, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    EMDR Associates
    4000 Kruse Way Pl, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 625-6559
  2. 2
    Your Journey Counseling and Consulting
    22350 SW Pine St, Sherwood, OR 97140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 625-6559

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Moda Health
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Optima Health
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2021
    Dr. Beckmann is a little hard to get into because she is in high demand. A great expert in trauma and anxiety. Very kind person but gets down to business and helps quickly. I was referred to her for a therapy called EMDR and can actually say it changed everything for me - for the positive! Never thought I could be free of some my past bad memories, but Dr. Beckmann is an expert, skilled and highly regarded in the EMDR world. I recommend her!
    First Responder - Police 25 years — Oct 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sherry Beckmann, ED.D
    About Dr. Sherry Beckmann, ED.D

    Specialties
    • Psychological Trauma
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487988846
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Your Journey Counseling, Sherwood, Or
    Internship
    • Allies In Change, Beaverton Or
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherry Beckmann, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beckmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

