Sherry Farrington has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sherry Farrington, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sherry Farrington, CRNP
Sherry Farrington, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Sherry Farrington works at
Sherry Farrington's Office Locations
Gha Kenwood Pharmacy8245 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-7000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sherry Farrington?
I’ve started seeing Sherry this year and have seen her a couple of times. Each time she has taken time to listen to what I have to say and formulate a plan to address my concerns. Very pleased with her attentiveness and empathy.
About Sherry Farrington, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124075304
Frequently Asked Questions
Sherry Farrington accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherry Farrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Sherry Farrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Farrington.
