Sherry Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherry Fleming, EDD
Overview
Sherry Fleming, EDD is a Counselor in Abilene, TX.
Locations
- 1 4601 Buffalo Gap Rd Ste A1, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 692-1530
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Sherry at a very young age. I had to be 9 or 10. She talked with me about my anxiety and depression. We did art projects to ease the air and make it easier for me to talk. The therapy dog (can't remember her name) was always comforting, as well. Sherry if you see this, you were so kind and understanding. You were patient and my parents pulled my from your services too early when we came close to a break through. We barely touched on other topics because of this but I'm doing better than I was by a long shot. I had 2 therapists afterwards and no one treated me with the respect sherry did. I'm almost 27 now and will never forget you. Thank you.
About Sherry Fleming, EDD
- Counseling
- English
- 1366551475
Frequently Asked Questions
