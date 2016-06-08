See All Psychologists in Carlsbad, CA
Sherry Hulstine, LMFT

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
2.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sherry Hulstine, LMFT is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Carlsbad, CA. 

Sherry Hulstine works at Sherry L. Hulstine, LMFT in Carlsbad, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sherry L. Hulstine, LMFT
    701 Palomar Airport Rd Ste 300, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 997-3695

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Family Counseling
Family Psychotherapy
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy
Individual Therapy
Marital and Family Psychotherapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Marriage Break-Up
Panic Attack
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Pediatric Counseling
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Separation Anxiety
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 08, 2016
    helped me heal from childhood sexual abuse
    Susy in Fallbrook, CA — Jun 08, 2016
    About Sherry Hulstine, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285700914
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • East Count Counceling Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sherry Hulstine, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherry Hulstine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sherry Hulstine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sherry Hulstine works at Sherry L. Hulstine, LMFT in Carlsbad, CA. View the full address on Sherry Hulstine’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Sherry Hulstine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Hulstine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherry Hulstine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherry Hulstine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

