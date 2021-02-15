See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Long Beach, CA
Sherry Hutchins, MAMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sherry Hutchins, MAMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sherry Hutchins, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Long Beach, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    5855 E Naples Plz Ste 301, Long Beach, CA 90803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 856-4568
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sherry Hutchins?

    Feb 15, 2021
    Sherry got me through the most difficult times in my life. She guided me when I didn't know which way was up. She is a wonderful counselor.
    — Feb 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sherry Hutchins, MAMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Sherry Hutchins, MAMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sherry Hutchins to family and friends

    Sherry Hutchins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sherry Hutchins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sherry Hutchins, MAMFT.

    About Sherry Hutchins, MAMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063524221
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sherry Hutchins, MAMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherry Hutchins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sherry Hutchins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Sherry Hutchins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Hutchins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherry Hutchins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherry Hutchins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sherry Hutchins, MAMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.