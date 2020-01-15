Sherry Mattos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherry Mattos, LMHC
Overview
Sherry Mattos, LMHC is a Counselor in Winter Park, FL.
Sherry Mattos works at
Locations
Life Journey Counseling and Consulting LLC
1299 W Fairbanks Ave Ste A, Winter Park, FL 32789
(407) 821-3098
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sherry helped us get out of an abusive household. She guided us through grief and she helped us rebuild. I've been to many therapists in my life time, but I have never met someone who invests so much into their patients. She is just an all out fantastic person/ guide. I would gladly reccomend her to anyone. Also she is trans-friendly and really cares for the LGBTQ community. I wish I could rate her higher.
About Sherry Mattos, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1023283801
Sherry Mattos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Sherry Mattos works at
5 patients have reviewed Sherry Mattos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherry Mattos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherry Mattos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.