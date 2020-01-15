See All Counselors in Winter Park, FL
Sherry Mattos, LMHC

Counseling
3.4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Sherry Mattos, LMHC is a Counselor in Winter Park, FL. 

Sherry Mattos works at Life Journey Counseling and Consulting LLC in Winter Park, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Life Journey Counseling and Consulting LLC
    1299 W Fairbanks Ave Ste A, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 821-3098
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 15, 2020
    Sherry helped us get out of an abusive household. She guided us through grief and she helped us rebuild. I've been to many therapists in my life time, but I have never met someone who invests so much into their patients. She is just an all out fantastic person/ guide. I would gladly reccomend her to anyone. Also she is trans-friendly and really cares for the LGBTQ community. I wish I could rate her higher.
    About Sherry Mattos, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023283801
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sherry Mattos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sherry Mattos works at Life Journey Counseling and Consulting LLC in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Sherry Mattos’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sherry Mattos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherry Mattos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherry Mattos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherry Mattos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

