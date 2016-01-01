Sherrye Durante accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Sherrye Durante, FNP
Sherrye Durante, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI.
Sherrye Durante's Office Locations
-
1
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Sherrye Durante, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578982245
Sherrye Durante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
