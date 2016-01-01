Sheryl Cassell Baumann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheryl Cassell Baumann, MS
Overview
Sheryl Cassell Baumann, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Placentia, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 151 N Kraemer Blvd Ste 105, Placentia, CA 92870 Directions (714) 553-1277
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sheryl Cassell Baumann?
About Sheryl Cassell Baumann, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1114118650
Frequently Asked Questions
Sheryl Cassell Baumann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sheryl Cassell Baumann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sheryl Cassell Baumann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheryl Cassell Baumann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheryl Cassell Baumann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.