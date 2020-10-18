Sheryl Braunstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheryl Braunstein, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sheryl Braunstein, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Calabasas, CA.
Locations
- 1 22231 Mulholland Hwy Ste 213, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 346-1162
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Sheryl is an amazing therapist. I have learned a lot about myself. She helped me deal with severe anxiety and deep dark depression. My life has changed in a very positive way with her help. I had therapy before but I did not experience the level of improvement I've had with Sheryl.
About Sheryl Braunstein, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1396962122
