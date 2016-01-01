See All Pediatricians in San Bernardino, CA
Shi-Ying Chang, NP

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shi-Ying Chang, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They graduated from U Of Az-U Medical Ctr and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.

Shi-Ying Chang works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Highland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire
    2150 N Waterman Ave Ste 303, San Bernardino, CA 92404
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire
    4240 Highland Ave # B, Highland, CA 92346

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    About Shi-Ying Chang, NP

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Chinese
    • Female
    • 1255612347
    Education & Certifications

    • U Of Az-U Medical Ctr
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shi-Ying Chang, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shi-Ying Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shi-Ying Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shi-Ying Chang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shi-Ying Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shi-Ying Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shi-Ying Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

