Overview

Shi-Ying Chang, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They graduated from U Of Az-U Medical Ctr and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.



Shi-Ying Chang works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Highland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.