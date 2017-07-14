Shicobie Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shicobie Adams, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Shicobie Adams, FNP-C
Shicobie Adams, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX.
Shicobie Adams works at
Shicobie Adams' Office Locations
Southeast Community Health Ctr2909 Mitchell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76105 Directions (817) 916-4333
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased under Shicobe Adams care. I have been a patient for 3yrs and I just love her compassion for her patients. I would recommend her to many of my friends and all of my family! I just want to say to Shicobe ... I followed you from Ft Worth to Arlington and if or when you depart from your present Clinic.. I will be where you are!
About Shicobie Adams, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902239387
Frequently Asked Questions
Shicobie Adams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shicobie Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shicobie Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shicobie Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.