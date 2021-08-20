Shimon Tobolsky, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shimon Tobolsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shimon Tobolsky, MPAS
Offers telehealth
Overviewof Shimon Tobolsky, MPAS
Shimon Tobolsky, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Albany, NY.
Shimon Tobolsky works at
Shimon Tobolsky's Office Locations
The Endocrine Group1365 Washington Ave Ste 300, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-4704
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I went through a few other endocrinologists in this area before finding Dr. Tobolsky, and he's by far the best one I saw. Many endocrinologists can be very cut and dry, and "This is what you need to do," and only look at test results, but not listen to how you feel. What I like about this doctor is that he actually listens to me. There are times where he will politely and gently push back, but he always wants to come up with a plan we're both happy with. He tells me all the time that it's important how I feel, and I need to be happy with my treatment plan, while also reacting to test results. He can be very direct sometimes, but I do believe that's a cultural difference, and I've always found him to be nothing but friendly and caring, and wanting what's best for you. Trust me, I've been to some horrible endocrinologist's - he's NOT one of them. Wait times are also minimal with him.
About Shimon Tobolsky, MPAS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1477555779
13 patients have reviewed Shimon Tobolsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shimon Tobolsky.
