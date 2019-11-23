See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Shinly Pangilinan

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Shinly Pangilinan

Shinly Pangilinan is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Shinly Pangilinan works at Southern Nevada Pain Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Shinly Pangilinan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Nevada Pain Center
    6950 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 259-5550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Nov 23, 2019
Shinly cares for her patients and does everything possible for a positive outcome ??????????
KC — Nov 23, 2019
About Shinly Pangilinan

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1477023067
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shinly Pangilinan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shinly Pangilinan works at Southern Nevada Pain Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Shinly Pangilinan’s profile.

Shinly Pangilinan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shinly Pangilinan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shinly Pangilinan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shinly Pangilinan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

