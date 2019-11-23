Shinly Pangilinan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shinly Pangilinan
Offers telehealth
Overview of Shinly Pangilinan
Shinly Pangilinan is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Shinly Pangilinan works at
Shinly Pangilinan's Office Locations
Southern Nevada Pain Center
6950 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 259-5550
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Shinly cares for her patients and does everything possible for a positive outcome ??????????
About Shinly Pangilinan
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
NPI: 1477023067
Frequently Asked Questions
Shinly Pangilinan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Shinly Pangilinan works at
