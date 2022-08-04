Shion Harrison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shion Harrison, PA-C
Overview
Shion Harrison, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO.
Shion Harrison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rose Internal Medicine & Diabetes4545 E 9th Ave Ste 370, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 320-7340
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shion Harrison?
Always personal service, takes her time and listens to your concerns. I haven't needed to see the MD on staff. All my needs are met by Shion.
About Shion Harrison, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1740675586
Frequently Asked Questions
Shion Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shion Harrison works at
6 patients have reviewed Shion Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shion Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shion Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shion Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.