See All Physicians Assistants in Redding, CA
Shirley Powell, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Shirley Powell, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Shirley Powell, PA-C

Shirley Powell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA. 

Shirley Powell works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shirley Powell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    1755 Court St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Diabetic Foot Care
Endocrine Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetic Foot Care
Endocrine Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shirley Powell?

    Aug 05, 2022
    I was concerned about moving to Redding from Clearlake, CA. Why you ask? Because I've been a brittle T-1 for nearly 50 years and finding a good Dr. can be a painful experience. I can tell you all that Shirley Powell is without a doubt the best I've encountered in my nearly 50 years dealing with disease. Everyone who is diabetic in Redding has been blessed with Shirley.
    — Aug 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shirley Powell, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Shirley Powell, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shirley Powell to family and friends

    Shirley Powell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shirley Powell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shirley Powell, PA-C.

    About Shirley Powell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1134222169
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center Redding

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shirley Powell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shirley Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shirley Powell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Shirley Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shirley Powell works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. View the full address on Shirley Powell’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Shirley Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shirley Powell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shirley Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shirley Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.