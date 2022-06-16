Shirley Wetsel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shirley Wetsel, WHNP
Overview of Shirley Wetsel, WHNP
Shirley Wetsel, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX.
Shirley Wetsel works at
Shirley Wetsel's Office Locations
Lubbock Urology Associates4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 744-7223Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went in for my appointment and Shirley Wetsel does not mess around! I was in and out for my annual appointment, but she also put my mind at ease for the issues I was having. Sometimes us patients tend to freak out about our bodies but she reassured me that what was happening to me was normal and I left feeling better and she fixed all of my problems! I’ll never go anywhere else!
About Shirley Wetsel, WHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
