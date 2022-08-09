Shivanand Persad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shivanand Persad, PA-C
Overview
Shivanand Persad, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL.
Shivanand Persad works at
Locations
-
1
ClearlyDerm7050 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 30, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (954) 425-9154Friday9:30am - 8:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shivanand Persad?
My first visit I was very impressed. He listens and seems very caring. His staff was also great.
About Shivanand Persad, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1306337753
Frequently Asked Questions
Shivanand Persad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shivanand Persad works at
3 patients have reviewed Shivanand Persad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shivanand Persad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shivanand Persad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shivanand Persad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.