Shivanand Persad, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Shivanand Persad, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Shivanand Persad works at ClearlyDerm in Boca Raton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ClearlyDerm
    7050 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 30, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 425-9154
    Friday
    9:30am - 8:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Shivanand Persad, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306337753
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shivanand Persad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Shivanand Persad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shivanand Persad works at ClearlyDerm in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Shivanand Persad’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Shivanand Persad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shivanand Persad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shivanand Persad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shivanand Persad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

