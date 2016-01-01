Book an Appointment

Shivani Patel, APN

Family Medicine
4.5 (129)
Accepting new patients

Shivani Patel, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Delran, NJ. 

Shivani Patel works at Jefferson Health in Delran, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health
    8008 Route 130 Ste 120, Delran, NJ 08075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 129 ratings
    Patient Ratings (129)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (27)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Shivani Patel, APN

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1396339990
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shivani Patel, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shivani Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shivani Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shivani Patel works at Jefferson Health in Delran, NJ. View the full address on Shivani Patel’s profile.

    129 patients have reviewed Shivani Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shivani Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shivani Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shivani Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

