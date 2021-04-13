See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
Shivani Patel, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shivani Patel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Shivani Patel works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Primary Care
    10058 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 636-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 13, 2021
    She is very nice and is very proactive in protecting your health. She is very knowledgeable in medicine.
    Betty H Lisenby — Apr 13, 2021
    Photo: Shivani Patel, PA-C
    About Shivani Patel, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932631645
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shivani Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shivani Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shivani Patel works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Shivani Patel’s profile.

    Shivani Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shivani Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shivani Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shivani Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

