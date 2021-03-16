See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fremont, CA
Dr. Shivani Ram, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Overview of Dr. Shivani Ram, OD

Dr. Shivani Ram, OD is an Optometrist in Fremont, CA. 

Dr. Ram works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in Dublin, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ram's Office Locations

    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 (510) 498-2857
    Optometric Images
    4550 Tassajara Rd Ste C, Dublin, CA 94568 (925) 479-0400
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 16, 2021
    Dr. Ram is very knowledgeable, approachable, and helpful. She really helped me understand the issues I was having with my eyes and gave wonderful and realistic recommendations.
    Rabeea — Mar 16, 2021
    About Dr. Shivani Ram, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1881021608
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ram accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ram. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

