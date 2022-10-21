Dr. Shivani Saible, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saible is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivani Saible, PHD
Overview
Dr. Shivani Saible, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They completed their residency with Cornell Medical Center / New York Presbyterian Hospital
Locations
Grow Therapy360 Central Ave Ste 800, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (786) 244-2403
St. Petersburg Office1210 66th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 289-7043
Tampa Office6301 Memorial Hwy Ste 303, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (727) 518-6444
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very patient and understanding and very smart! Would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Shivani Saible, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1124416995
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Medical Center / New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Saible accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saible has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saible. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saible.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saible, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saible appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.