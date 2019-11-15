Shivani Thakker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shivani Thakker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shivani Thakker, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shivani Thakker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Forest Hills, NY.
Shivani Thakker works at
Locations
Forest Hills7064 Yellowstone Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 408-4915Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday10:00am - 7:30pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very brief, but professional visit with Shivani. She explained the procedure and continually checked to see if I felt ok throughout. I appreciated that. It was very brief, not a lot of time for small talk, but wait was minimal and she and the nurse professional. That was good enough for me. I would definitely tell me not to expect to spend more than 10 mins with the doctor/pa because their appt. slots are every 10 mins. Going in knowing that helped.
About Shivani Thakker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Shivani Thakker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shivani Thakker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shivani Thakker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Shivani Thakker works at
3 patients have reviewed Shivani Thakker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shivani Thakker.
