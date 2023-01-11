See All Nurse Practitioners in Waterbury, CT
Dr. Shivanna Subramani-Gonzalez, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (149)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shivanna Subramani-Gonzalez, DNP

Dr. Shivanna Subramani-Gonzalez, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Quinnipiac and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.

Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez works at Center For Obstetrics and Gynecology in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Obstetrics and Gynecology
    60 Westwood Ave Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 578-4609

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Waterbury Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 149 ratings
    Patient Ratings (149)
    5 Star
    (147)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2023
    Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez is always professional and kind. She makes you feel as though she really cares for you as a person in and out of the office.
    — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Shivanna Subramani-Gonzalez, DNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457758179
    Education & Certifications

    • Quinnipiac
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shivanna Subramani-Gonzalez, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez works at Center For Obstetrics and Gynecology in Waterbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez’s profile.

    149 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramani-Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

