Shivaun McDonald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Shivaun McDonald, PA
Overviewof Shivaun McDonald, PA
Shivaun McDonald, PA is a Physician Assistant in Oakland, CA.

Shivaun McDonald's Office Locations
Highland Hospital1411 E 31st St, Oakland, CA 94602 Directions (510) 437-4323Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSunday11:00am - 1:00pm
Best doctor I have ever had. She truly cares about the whole patient. She listens to you and works a health plan with you. I won't see anyone else.
About Shivaun McDonald, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1598817611
Shivaun McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Shivaun McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shivaun McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shivaun McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shivaun McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.