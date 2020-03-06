See All Physicians Assistants in Oakland, CA
Shivaun McDonald, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Shivaun McDonald, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overviewof Shivaun McDonald, PA

Shivaun McDonald, PA is a Physician Assistant in Oakland, CA. 

Shivaun McDonald works at Highland Hospital in Oakland, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Shivaun McDonald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Highland Hospital
    1411 E 31st St, Oakland, CA 94602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 437-4323
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    11:00am - 1:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Shivaun McDonald?

Mar 06, 2020
Best doctor I have ever had. She truly cares about the whole patient. She listens to you and works a health plan with you. I won't see anyone else.
Annette Cook — Mar 06, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Shivaun McDonald, PA
How would you rate your experience with Shivaun McDonald, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Shivaun McDonald to family and friends

Shivaun McDonald's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Shivaun McDonald

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shivaun McDonald, PA.

About Shivaun McDonald, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1598817611
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shivaun McDonald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Shivaun McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shivaun McDonald works at Highland Hospital in Oakland, CA. View the full address on Shivaun McDonald’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Shivaun McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shivaun McDonald.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shivaun McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shivaun McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Shivaun McDonald, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.