Internal Medicine
4.9 (36)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Shiya Ribowsky, RPA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    350 Old Country Rd Ste 102, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 248-0103

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(35)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Shiya Ribowsky, RPA
About Shiya Ribowsky, RPA

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124324124
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Shiya Ribowsky, RPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shiya Ribowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Shiya Ribowsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Shiya Ribowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

36 patients have reviewed Shiya Ribowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shiya Ribowsky.

