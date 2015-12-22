Dr. Su has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sho-Chi Su, OD
Dr. Sho-Chi Su, OD is an Optometrist in Beavercreek, OH.
Dr. Su's Office Locations
Jc Penney Optical2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (614) 226-3989
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Su is one of the most caring people I've ever met. She always takes time to discuss your problems and to recommend viable courses of action.
About Dr. Sho-Chi Su, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1851586366
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.