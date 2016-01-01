Shona Scribner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shona Scribner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shona Scribner, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Shona Scribner, PA-C
Shona Scribner, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Shona Scribner works at
Shona Scribner's Office Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 Seymour St Dept Of, Hartford, CT 06102 Directions (860) 972-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Shona Scribner, PA-C
- Neurology
- English
- 1881866598
Shona Scribner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shona Scribner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shona Scribner works at
