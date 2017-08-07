See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Shui-Chu Chou, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Shui-Chu Chou, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Shui-Chu Chou, CNP

Shui-Chu Chou, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Shui-Chu Chou works at Primaryone Health in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Lydia Fleck, FNP
Lydia Fleck, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Hetal Patel, CNP
Hetal Patel, CNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Raimeca Martin, FNP
Raimeca Martin, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Shui-Chu Chou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primaryone Health
    1180 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-3609
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shui-Chu Chou?

    Aug 07, 2017
    Excellent physician who explains my conditions and options to me in great details. Her knowledge and confidence in providing medical consultation gave me peace of mind. I have been seen Dr. Chou for over three years and she is always my first choice when dealing with any health concerns.
    Dublin, OH — Aug 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shui-Chu Chou, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Shui-Chu Chou, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shui-Chu Chou to family and friends

    Shui-Chu Chou's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shui-Chu Chou

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shui-Chu Chou, CNP.

    About Shui-Chu Chou, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942382593
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shui-Chu Chou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shui-Chu Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shui-Chu Chou works at Primaryone Health in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Shui-Chu Chou’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Shui-Chu Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shui-Chu Chou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shui-Chu Chou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shui-Chu Chou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Shui-Chu Chou, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.