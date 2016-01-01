Shukura Irwin, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shukura Irwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shukura Irwin, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Shukura Irwin, MA
Shukura Irwin, MA is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Goodyear, AZ.
Shukura Irwin works at
Shukura Irwin's Office Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
About Shukura Irwin, MA
- Speech-Language Pathology
- English
- 1548624190
