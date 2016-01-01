Shurkela Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shurkela Mason, LPC
Offers telehealth
Shurkela Mason, LPC is a Counselor in Flint, MI.
Insight Inc.
Insight Inc.4413 Corunna Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 630-1152
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Counseling
- English
- 1275844961
Shurkela Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
