Shushan Khachatryan, LMFT
Overview
Shushan Khachatryan, LMFT is a Psychotherapist in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Locations
Shushan Khachatryan2100 Lynn Rd Ste 120, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (818) 926-3030Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Shushan is engaging, compassionate, supportive, and empathetic. She can help different viewpoints work together for a common good to achieve the best for all parties involved. Shushan is great with individual, couples, adults, and children. She is a very capable and talented mental health professional that challenges you to be empowered and encouraged.
About Shushan Khachatryan, LMFT
- Psychotherapy
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1679869242
Education & Certifications
- California State University Northridge
Frequently Asked Questions
