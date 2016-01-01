See All Nurse Practitioners in Indianapolis, IN
Sibongile Nwokedi, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Sibongile Nwokedi, FNP-BC

Sibongile Nwokedi, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Sibongile Nwokedi works at St Vincent Primary Care Center Pharmacy in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sibongile Nwokedi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Vincent Primary Care Center Pharmacy
    8414 Naab Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260
    About Sibongile Nwokedi, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801219530
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sibongile Nwokedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sibongile Nwokedi works at St Vincent Primary Care Center Pharmacy in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Sibongile Nwokedi’s profile.

    Sibongile Nwokedi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sibongile Nwokedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sibongile Nwokedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sibongile Nwokedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

