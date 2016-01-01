See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Augusta, GA
Sidney Gates, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Sidney Gates, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Augusta, GA. 

Sidney Gates works at Sidney Gates Jr. LMFT in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Sidney Gates Jr. LMFT
    3633 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 364-0252
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna

    About Sidney Gates, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1801944327
