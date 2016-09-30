Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidney White, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sidney White, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Locations
- 1 615 Washington Rd Ste 310, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Directions (412) 344-5669
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sid changed my life. He was a tremendous help, non-judgmental, kind, professional, warm and one of the best decision I've ever made!
About Dr. Sidney White, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1023026085
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
