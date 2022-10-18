See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, DE
Overview of Sidonie Salmon, APRN

Sidonie Salmon, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE. 

Sidonie Salmon works at Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sidonie Salmon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Hospital
    701 N Clayton St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 421-4100
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 18, 2022
    Nurse practitioner Salmon is a very wonderful woman. She cares for her patience, and I love the communication and how the office runs nurse Salmon is my favorite nurse practitioner..
    Tierra Miller — Oct 18, 2022
    About Sidonie Salmon, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679115067
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sidonie Salmon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sidonie Salmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sidonie Salmon works at Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Sidonie Salmon’s profile.

    Sidonie Salmon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sidonie Salmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sidonie Salmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sidonie Salmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

